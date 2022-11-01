Police urge caution as water pools on Toronto's roads and highways
Published Tuesday, November 1, 2022 6:12AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, November 1, 2022 6:14AM EDT
Toronto police are warning drivers about water pooling on “numerous roads and highways” throughout the city.
In a traffic advisory posted on Twitter, police urged motorists to “slow down and drive with caution to avoid hydroplanning.”
“Don't forget that wet fallen tree leaves on the road can cause slippery conditions. Stay safe out there,” they said.