Toronto police are warning drivers about water pooling on “numerous roads and highways” throughout the city.

Traffic Advisory:



Pooling of water is being reported on numerous roads and highways across Toronto. Please slow down and drive with caution to avoid hydroplanning. Don't forget that wet fallen tree leaves on the road can cause slippery conditions. Stay safe out there. ^ec — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 1, 2022

In a traffic advisory posted on Twitter, police urged motorists to “slow down and drive with caution to avoid hydroplanning.”

“Don't forget that wet fallen tree leaves on the road can cause slippery conditions. Stay safe out there,” they said.