

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Police are urging drivers to slow down on Sunday night after several crashes were reported as a system bringing heavy snow moves through the GTA.

All eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Meadowvale Road are closed due to a crash involving a transport truck and an SUV just before 9 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the SUV was trying to exit to the collector lanes when it hit the crashed cushion, lost control, and subsequently hit the truck.

The truck then lost control and ended up rolling over, spilling its cargo, Schmidt said.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Schmidt said it would take about six hours before the lanes will reopen.

“Wherever you are, please be careful. Drive safe,” said Schmidt. “If you don’t need to travel, stay at home.”

Around 8 p.m., Peel police were called to the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and Thorndale Road, just east of The Gore Road, after a three-vehicle collision.

Police said a vehicle that crashed into a traffic light was subsequently hit by two other vehicles.

No injuries were reported, police said.

“I just want to remind drivers to slow down, take your time,” Const. Sarah Patten said in a Twitter video. “Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Winter driving safety tips! #PRP want everyone to get to their destination safely. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/yaoDy1OBnQ — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 6, 2020

In Milton, three people were injured after a three-vehicle crash at Derry Road, just east of Trafalgar Road at around 7:30 p.m.

Halton police said a vehicle heading east lost control and struck a westbound vehicle. One of the vehicles spun out and subsequently hit another eastbound vehicle.

A female was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with minor injuries. Two other people were taken to Milton District Hospital, also with minor injuries.

Several areas in the GTA could see up to 10 centimetres of snow by Monday morning.