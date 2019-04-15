

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say they have located the vehicle that is believed to have struck and critically injured a pedestrian at a streetcar stop at a busy downtown intersection over the weekend.

According to investigators, a 21-year-old man was standing at a streetcar stop at the intersection of College Street and Spadina Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday when he was struck by a black SUV heading westbound.

The SUV reportedly mounted a curb, struck a glass TTC shelter, and hit the pedestrian.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and his current condition is not known.

The vehicle involved in the incident fled the area after the collision but officers who first arrived on the scene located a side-view mirror that fell off of the suspect vehicle.

Police later released video surveillance images of the SUV and on Monday morning, investigators confirmed that the vehicle had been located on a side street not far from the scene of the crash.

Moore said the vehicle is a 2017 Ford Expedition and the driver of the SUV has not yet been identified.

“We got a really timely tip from a member of the public that gave us directions on where to find this vehicle,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CTV News Toronto.

“Next stage is now we’ve got to turn our focus on to who is driving that vehicle.”

Forensic officers are processing the SUV to find any evidence that may assist in the investigation.

“There are so many pieces of evidence and information that we can get out of that vehicle,” Moore added.

“We know video cameras are everywhere. So now we want to be able to track that back to see if we can piece together from the crash scene and the recovery scene. What is the chain of events and the timeline.”

Moore would not say if police have spoken to the owner of the vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Moore urged the driver of the vehicle to surrender to police.

“What’s done is done. There is a victim involved. A 21-year-old man is in life-threatening condition and so we’ve got to get this resolved. We want you to call a lawyer… get good advice,” he said. “Please come forward to traffic services and do the right thing.”