Police warn of ice falling from tall buildings in Financial District
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 10:48AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 12:26PM EST
Ice loosened by sustained sunlight on the tips of downtown Toronto’s tallest buildings is falling and police are asking motorists and pedestrians to be alert.
Reports from Toronto police and transit agency Metrolinx indicate ice has fallen from areas around the CN Tower, Union Station and the Bay Street area through the Financial District.
Bay Street is closed in both directions between Wellington and Harbour streets due to the ice.
Police are asking motorists to pull over or turn around if they encounter falling ice, while pedestrians in the core can retreat to the underground path system.
Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says select open areas around Union Station and the adjacent bus terminal are closed to pedestrians.