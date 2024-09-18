Police warn of major delays after crash on DVP leaves woman seriously injured
An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2024 6:30AM EDT
Toronto police say there are major delays on the Don Valley Parkway near Bayview Avenue following a crash early Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the DVP near the Bayview/ Bloor off-ramp at around 5:20 a.m., police said.
One woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to investigators.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.