Toronto police are warning residents to stay off of frozen bodies of water in the city after people reportedly fell through the ice into the Humber River last weekend.

In a tweet, Toronto police said people walking along the Humber River near Old Mill Road on Sunday fell through the ice and were subsequently rescued by firefighters and police who responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

“The Toronto Police Marine Unit is reminding everyone to stay off natural ice surfaces on open bodies of water, including the ice fields and flooded banks of the Humber and Don Rivers,” police said in a news release issued Monday.

“Ice is also accumulating on the shore of Lake Ontario and the along the Humber River, particularly in the areas of Catherine Street, Old Mill Drive and Humberview Road. People and pets climbing over these areas are at risk of slipping through the ice.”

Police explained that milder temperatures and rain in this week’s forecast will contribute to unsafe conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, indicating that the city could see “significant rainfall” on Monday night and Tuesday. As much as 25 mm of rainfall is possible during that period.

“Ice conditions are very unstable and the water underneath is flowing fast,” police continued in the statement.

“In the coming weeks as the spring run-off starts to happen, road salt can make its way into lakes, rivers, streams and ponds, further increasing the instability of the ice.”