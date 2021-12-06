Toronto police are warning residents of a fraud scheme that targets seniors, making them believe their grandchild has been arrested and is in need of bail money.

According to a news release issued Monday afternoon, the fraudster calls a senior and claims to be their grandchild. Posing as their family member, the fraudster tells the victim they have been arrested and need cash in order to be released.

The phone is then passed to a person pretending to be a police officer. The fake cop reinforces the demand for a cash payment before telling the grandparent to withdraw funds from their bank and place the money in an envelope.

Police say a person then shows up at their home to collect the cash.

"The grandparent is told that there is a 'gag order' on the case and not to discuss this with anyone," police said. "Police never contact family members and request cash bail or send some one to their home to pick up bail money."

Anyone who receives this type of phone call or solicitation is asked to contact police.