KITCHENER, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog has been called in after a man was shot in Kitchener by Waterloo Police.

The province's Special Investigations Unit says preliminary information suggests officers were called to the Strasburg Road and Ottawa Street area around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday about a man in distress.

The SIU says the man was shot after he allegedly approached one of the officers with a weapon.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is automatically called to investigate incidents involving police where there is serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.