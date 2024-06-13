Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after an individual sustained serious injuries after falling from the balcony of an apartment building in Toronto’s east end.

Police say that they were initially called to the building on Dawes Road near Gower Street, which is in the vicinity of Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues, at around 1 a.m.

The initial call, police say, was for a person in crisis.

Paramedics say that a male was subsequently taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition after falling from a balcony.

It is not clear how far the individual fell and no further details have been released about the incident.

The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.