

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man died in police custody in London.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man was arrested on an “outstanding charge” on Wednesday afternoon.

He appeared in court the next morning, then was transferred to the nearby Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

The SIU says the man collapsed a short time later and was taken to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The SIU has assigned two investigators to the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact them.