Police are warning residents not to bring any personal fireworks to Woodbine Beach this long weekend as they seek to avoid a repeat of a number of high profile incidents that have marred Canada Day celebrations in recent years.

On Canada Day in 2021 a total of eight people were charged after fireworks were allegedly shot at crowds and police officers who were patrolling Woodbine Beach on horseback.

Those incidents mostly didn’t repeat themselves last summer as police increased their presence on the beach.

But there were a number of similar incidents that took place during Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach in 2022.

An Oakville youth was also charged this past Victoria Day after allegedly shooting fireworks at Halton police.

“Fireworks in the past at city events have been utilized as weapons,” Toronto Police Insp. Michael Hayles told reporters during a press conference along the Woodbine Beach boardwalk on Thursday. “So we will have enough resources here to address any criminal incidents such as that. You know, the city has spent a lot of money on a spectacular fireworks display. So there's really no need to bring them (personal fireworks) down. In addition to that, I'd also like to really encourage parents to have conversations with your young people. If you have purchased personal fireworks for your children, please do not allow them to bring them down to the park.”

Hayles said that there will be a $1,000 fine for anyone caught using personal fireworks at Woodbine Beach this weekend.

He said that the City of Toronto will also be posting signage throughout the park to remind beach-goers that personally fireworks and alcohol are both strictly prohibited.

A robust police presence will also be in place throughout the weekend, he said.

“Certainly public safety is always going to be a number one concern for the Toronto Police Service and so we have a plan in place with adequate resources that are going to be able to address and respond to any incidents of criminal behavior,” he said. “However, our main focus is facilitating a fun and a safe event. So when folks come down to the beach, what you can expect is you're going to see officers patrolling on horseback, officers on ATVs and most importantly officers on foot, engaging the crowd participating and making sure that the event is as safe as possible.”

The Canada Day fireworks at Woodbine Beach will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday.