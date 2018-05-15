

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have finished their investigation inside alleged serial killer Bruce McAthur’s Thorncliffe Park Drive apartment.

Forensic officers have been at his apartment since Jan. 19, one day after the 66-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to the murders of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

Since then, he has been charged in the deaths of six other men: Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Remains of all the men except Kayhan have been identified.

None of the charges laid against McArthur have been proven in court.

Investigators said Tuesday they removed more than 1,800 separate exhibits of evidence from the apartment.

Forensic officers took more than 18,000 photos of the interior of the unit and its contents. Earlier images from inside the unit indicated investigators removed sections of drywall in order to look for evidence inside walls. Investigators have previously said the apartment was a murder scene.

“Combined with the search of other crime scenes and vehicles related to Bruce McArthur, this is the largest forensic examination in Toronto Police Service history,” police said in a news release on Tuesday.

The unit has been turned over to the property management company that handles 95 Thorncliffe Park Drive.

Police also conducted a lengthy search and dig of a home on Mallory Crescent, where the remains of at least six people were found in large planters.

Lead investigator Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said police are planning to search as many as 75 other properties connected to McArthur, most through his work as a landscaper, starting this month.