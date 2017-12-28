

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Political strategist Nick Kouvalis and defeated PC candidate Sarah Warry-Poljanski are facing charges after allegedly breaking into a Kelsey’s restaurant in Burlington after last call back in September.

Halton Regional Police said the alarm at the restaurant was set off just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The pair appeared to be intoxicated at the time of their arrests but police could not confirm if any drinks had been taken from the restaurant.

Kouvalis and Warry-Poljanski were held by officers until they sobered up. They were subsequently charged with one count of break-and-enter.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Most recently, Kouvalis resigned as campaign manager for federal Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch after calling himself a “distraction to the campaign” in an online post on Feb. 2. This was the second time Kouvalis left Leitch’s campaign. In 2016, he quit after being charged with impaired driving. In May, The Toronto Star reported that he had pleaded guilty and was fined $1,690.

Kouvalis also worked on Mayor John Tory’s 2014 mayoral campaign and Rob Ford’s mayoral campaign in 2010.

Warry-Poljanski was defeated by Esther Pauls as the Tory candidate for the Hamilton Mountain provincial riding on Sept. 25.

According to Warry-Poljanski’s website, she is an addictions worker with a background in addictions counseling, criminal psychology and criminal behavior.

Speaking with CTV News, Warry-Poljanski’s lawyer Peter Boushy said he and Kouvalis’ lawyer Dirk Derstine have a meeting scheduled with the Crown on Feb. 14, 2018.

“It’s important to remember that Sarah is presumed innocent and that in this particular case there is absolutely no criminal intent,” Boushy said. “I’m hopeful that the matter will be amicably resolved.”

The pair previously appeared in court in October.

With files from The Canadian Press