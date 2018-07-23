

Politicians and community leaders are reacting to a mass shooting in Greektown on Sunday night that left two civilians dead and several others wounded.

My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 23, 2018

Tonight, a despicable act has been perpetrated on the Danforth in our city. On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) July 23, 2018

My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 23, 2018

Our thoughts are with the victims & families of last night’s tragic shooting. Grateful for our officers who engaged with the suspect, whose actions, no doubt prevented further shootings & all first responders & emergency personnel who treated and transported the victims. — Mike McCormack (@TPAca) July 23, 2018

My heart is with the victims, their loved ones, and all those near the #Danforth tonight impacted by this horrific violence.

Thank you to life-saving police and paramedics.

If you are a potential witness, please contact @TorontoPolice. #Danforthshooting — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) July 23, 2018

Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones, first responders, and all those impacted by last night’s violence on the Danforth. — Toronto DSB (@tdsb) July 23, 2018

Our condolences are with the victims and families of the tragic shooting on the Danforth in Toronto. Sending our thoughts to the brave first responders for their dedication during this extremely difficult incident. #TorontoStrong pic.twitter.com/52FF0xZotg — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) July 23, 2018

I just spoke to Chief Saunders and @TorontosMayor about the tragic events on the Toronto Danforth last night to discuss how we can support their efforts to end the violence. We stand united in our resolve to keep our streets safe. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) July 23, 2018