Politicians urged to collaborate on pandemic benefit for disabled Canadians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 11, 2020 5:27AM EDT
OTTAWA - Federal politicians are being urged to work together to help Canadians with disabilities weather the COVID-19 crisis.
This after opposition parties refused Wednesday to give the unanimous consent needed to swiftly pass the government's latest emergency aid bill.
The bill included provisions to deliver on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promise of a one-time, tax-free benefit of up to $600 for disabled Canadians.
That benefit, along with other measures in the bill, are now in limbo.
Jewelles Smith, chair of the Council of Canadians with Disabilities, says she's disappointed that governments have failed to provide emergency help for disabled Canadians.
Many of them face increased costs due to the pandemic including for grocery delivery, medication dispensing fees and increased home care.