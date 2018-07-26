

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Nearly one-third of Torontonians that don’t commute to work or school using the TTC say they don’t take public transit due to inconvenient routes or long wait times, a new poll released Thursday says.

The Forum Research survey, which randomly sampled 2,521 Toronto voters, found that 29 per cent of those who said they don’t commute on the TTC avoid the transit service due to long wait times or inconvenient routes.

About 15 per cent of those respondents who said they don’t use the TTC to commute said they prefer the privacy of a car, about 13 per cent say poor service, delays or long wait times are the reason they don’t use the TTC.

About eight per cent say they walk or bike because it is healthier and a similar number said overcrowding is the main reason they don’t ride the TTC.

Approximately seven per cent say it is too expensive and three per cent say they walk or bike because it is better for the environment and it helps them avoid negative encounters.

Six per cent say they don’t commute using the TTC for other reasons.

About one quarter of respondents said they are dissatisfied with the TTC, which is down seven points since February. Satisfaction in TTC service is up seven points since February.

About one quarter also say they believe the Downtown Relief Line should be seen as the TTC’s number one priority while about one sixth think the priority should be the Scarborough Subway Extension and Stacked Bus Garage is the most important project. About one in 10 say the Eglinton East LRT should take priority and fewer than one in 10 say SmartTrack or the Waterfront Transit LRT Network should be the top project.

Notably, 75 per cent of respondents say they do not believe enough is being done to accommodate future population growth.

“Dissatisfaction with the TTC is at one quarter, which is down slightly from when we last looked into it,” Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research, said in his analysis accompanying the poll.

“But what should greatly concern the TTC is that Torontonians don’t think enough is being done to accommodate future growth, and with the plurality saying the downtown relief line should be the priority, clearly the TTC and residents are going in different directions when it comes to ideas for building our transit network.”

The survey, which was conducted on June 29 and June 30, is considered accurate plus or minus three per cent, 19 times out of 20.