

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A new poll suggests that despite the fact that nearly half of voters say they disapprove of Doug Ford as leader of the Ontario PC Party, the Tories would still be poised to form a majority government.

The Forum Research poll, which was conducted on March 11, found that 48 per cent of those surveyed said they do not approve of Ford as leader, while 36 per cent said they support his leadership. About 16 per cent said they were unsure if he was the right fit for the party.

Those most likely to disapprove of the newly elected leader include people ages 55 to 64 (53 per cent), females (52 per cent), and those living in the 905 (54 per cent).

His strongest support comes from people ages 35 to 44 (41 per cent), and 45 to 54 (41 per cent), males (46 per cent), and those living in Toronto (41 per cent).

About 48 per cent of people polled said they would be less likely to vote PC in the next election with Ford as leader while 20 per cent said they would be more likely now the Ford is at the helm.

According to the poll, amongst those who are considered “decided” and “leaning” voters, it appears the PCs would garner 44 per cent of the vote, with the NDP gaining 27 per cent and the Liberals only 23 per cent.

“Doug Ford’s leadership of the Progressive Conservatives has polarized Ontarians, with half saying they are less likely to vote for the party in the next election,” Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research, said in his analysis accompanying the poll.

“However, four in ten would still vote for Ford’s Conservatives, more than enough to propel Ford into the Premier’s office, with a healthy majority. Despite the positive numbers for the conservatives under Ford, it seems that Ontarians are not so much accepting Doug Ford and his leadership, as they are rejecting the other alternatives.”

The poll, which randomly sampled 923 Ontario voters, is considered accurate plus or minus three per cent, 19 times out of 20.