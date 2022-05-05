Multiple polls have now placed Steven Del Duca and the Liberal party in second place behind the Tories, with the latest one coming out courtesy of Forum Research on Thursday afternoon.

The Forum poll is consistent with other polls over the past couple of weeks. It show the Tories ahead in the GTA with the support of 38 per cent of decided and leaning voters. The Liberals are in second with the support of 31 per cent of decided and leaning voters while the NDP are in third with the support of 25 per cent of decided and leaning voters.

It’s likely good news for a party that was reduced to seven seats in the last election, losing official party status in the process.

But there are still a number of challenges for the Liberals if they want to pull off a huge upset and win on election day.

Here are some of the biggest ones:

Boosting Del Duca’s profile

Job one for the Liberal team will be to introduce and sell the party’s leader. Del Duca won the Liberal leadership contest just days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Ontario. Without a seat in the legislature, Del Duca struggled to get coverage for the past two years. Most polls have Del Duca in third behind Tory leader Doug Ford and the NDP’s Andrea Horwath when it comes to personal popularity. The Forum poll today is in line with other polls, showing only 17 per cent of respondents prefer Del Duca as premier. On top of that challenge, Del Duca will need to spend precious time campaigning to win back his seat at Queen’s Park in the riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge. If Del Duca fails to knock off the Tory incumbent, Michael Tibollo, his future as leader of the party will be in jeopardy. So the Liberal leader started his campaign day in the riding on Thursday with his wife at his side.

Rebuilding after 2018

The Liberals have to make the case that the party has changed and shed the tarnished image that led to their big loss in 2018. Party strategists talk about how there was a “generational change” for the Liberals in 2022. The party has recruited some candidates with high profiles in their ridings. But they are short on money and will have a challenge recruiting workers to roll out the so-called “ground game” in many ridings where the provincial party has not had a strong presence for the last four years. In some ridings represented by federal Liberal MPs their support could make a big difference.

Convincing Ontarians this is a new Liberal party

The Liberals have chosen to roll out their platform in bits and pieces, trying to get as much exposure for their policies and their leader as possible. The “buck-a-ride” proposal promising 18 months of one dollar public transit fares certainly achieved that goal. And for the last two days Del Duca has put forward new education proposals, including a plan to cap class sizes at 20 by hiring 10,000 new teachers.

Meanwhile, both the PCs and the NDP counter each announcement with reminders of the policies of the past Liberal government. The Tories want to keep the Liberal vote supressed as much as possible and the NDP need to keep the progressive vote in their column on June 2. The Liberals will need to prevent either part from succeeding in those objectives.

Acing the debate

The province-wide televised debate will be a critical moment for the Liberals and Del Duca. For many Ontarians it will be their introduction to the Liberal leader. If Del Duca connects – a big if - it could change the dynamic of the campaign. That would put pressure on the NDP to hold their official opposition status and on the Progressive Conservatives to save their majority. But if Del Duca disappoints in the debate the Liberals could be in trouble.