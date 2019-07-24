

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man was reportedly robbed of his dog and phone in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East at around 1 a.m.

Police say three suspects who were allegedly armed with a knife approached the victim in the area and demanded money.

When the victim could not produce any cash, police say the suspects stole his small Poodle and phone.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

The dog, named Ding Ding, is a small grey and brown Toy Poodle who was wearing a red collar at the time of the robbery, police say.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been released by investigators.