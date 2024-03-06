Waterfront Toronto is offering Torontonians a glimpse of its updated vision to overhaul a slip along the city’s eastern waterfront, complete with two swimming pools and a “floating village.”

The organization initially launched its plan for the Parliament Slip renovation back in 2021 and after public consultations on the project, which remains unfunded, Waterfront Toronto released its updated design last week.

The new vision for the slip, which is located at the foot of Parliament Street in the city’s East Bayfront neighbourhood, includes two swimming pools with “panoramic views” of the water and skyline.

“The barge will hold two pools—a deeper pool for lap swimming and play, and a smaller shallow hydrotherapy pool—as well as a sauna, a facilities building with changerooms, and potentially a snack bar,” Waterfront Toronto said in a news release.

A fully accessible floating dock will allow people to launch canoes and kayaks as well as provide storage opportunities for private operators.

Waterfront Toronto said it wants to include a “floating village” with up to 17 concessions on the slip and patio seating for approximately 100 people. This new design features a “scaled back” WaveDeck that includes trees, flexible open space, and a sculptural bench for watching the “theatre of the harbour.”

Outdoor fire pits may also be included in the design of the new project along with a transportation pier.

The updated preliminary design will now be presented to its Accessibility Advisory Committee for feedback and advice.

Waterfront Toronto noted that further design a public engagement will resume once “funding is identified.”