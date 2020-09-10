Popeyes to roll out much-hyped chicken sandwich Canada-wide amid physical distancing
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:34AM EDT
Popeyes' much-hyped chicken sandwich will go on sale Canada-wide on Monday, after trial launches in Edmonton and southern Ontario earlier this year.
The sandwich made headlines for rapidly selling out after it was released in the U.S. last year.
Popeyes Canada general manager Rob Manuel says franchisees will add physical distancing stickers both inside and outside restaurants to better direct customers while complying with pandemic-related public health measures.
Manuel says the sandwich will also be available through food delivery apps at its Sept. 14 launch.
Popeyes has been expanding its menu and adding more locations in Canada in recent years amid competition from Chick-fil-A and KFC.
Popeyes parent company RBI Inc. also controls Tim Hortons and Burger King, and is trying to recover sales after a steep decline during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
