

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A popular artist is being mourned by Toronto’s Kensington Market community after he died in a hit-and-run collision over the long weekend.

Andre Alexander, a 34-year-old father, was riding his electric longboard in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Doris Avenue at around 1 a.m. on Monday when he fell off. He was struck by a vehicle that was heading eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East 10 seconds later.

Investigators said the driver reportedly got out of the vehicle and checked on Alexander then fled the scene before police arrived.

Alexander was taken from the scene to a trauma centre by Toronto paramedics with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

He was commonly known as “Hip Pop Art,” his artist name. A GoFundMe page setup in his honour said he was an “inspirational artist, loving father to his beautiful little girl, a gentleman who left a smile on everyone’s face, and a memorable presence to those he met along the way.”

Steep Daniels said he plans to honour his friend with a mural in Kensington Market.

“I want to honour his spirit, as he honoured everyone here in the community,” Daniels said while speaking with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. “He was a community artist and that’s what I want to honour here today, the community that he supported.”

The driver of the vehicle suspected to be involved in the crash has been described by investigators as an Asian woman in her 40s with shoulder-length hair. Police said they believe a 10-year-old child was in the back of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a silver or grey Toyota Yaris and investigators have released an image of it, captured by a witness.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).