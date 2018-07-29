

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The city’s parks department says an investigation is underway into how a popular sculpture on the Lower Don River Trail was damaged.

Toronto Parks spokesperson Matthew Cutler said they don’t know how or when the head of a large gargoyle statue on the trail became detached.

“It’s not clear how the damage happened, the sculptures are quite robust,” Cutler said in an email to CP24.

The statue is one of several cast concrete gargoyle sculptures placed in the area as part of Duane Linklater's installation 'Monsters for Beauty, Permanence and Individuality, 2017.'

Culter added that Evergreen Brick Works leads the public art program on the Lower Don River Trail and will be investigating the incident along with the artist and fabricators.

He said they will try to repair the statue and see what can be done to prevent future damage.

Cutler said it is possible the sculpture was vandalized but added there is nothing to indicate that at this point.

None of the other statues were damaged.