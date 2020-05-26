

Kerrisa Wilson, CP24.com





Porter Airlines is deferring its resumption of flights until July 29, one month later than previously scheduled, due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The airline says it’s actively preparing to resume service when it’s safe to do so.

“The ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. "We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers."

Porter says seasonal summer markets that it intended to serve this year are also being cancelled as part of this service deferral. Muskoka, Ont., and Stephenville, N.L., are the two destinations affected.

The company is preparing to introduce enhanced health and safety measures for its return to service. Porter says details of these initiatives will be announced closer to when flights restart to ensure plans are closely aligned with the latest public health recommendations.

Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked between today and July 29. This also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.