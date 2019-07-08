

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A portion of southbound Dixie Road in Mississauga was closed throughout the morning rush hour as crews worked to clean up a diesel spill.

Reports from the scene suggest that a garbage truck and SUV collided on Dixie Road south of Bloor Street sometime before 5 a.m., resulting in approximately 200 litres of diesel spilling onto the roadway.

Police say that an adult woman sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The Mississauga Fire Hazmat team was brought to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

The roadway finally reopened just before 11 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

Peel police say that there was no hazard to area residents as a result of the diesel spill.