

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A stretch of Front Street is now open after a suspicious package was found nearby, prompting a road closure.

Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long says officers were called to Front Street near Yonge Street at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unattended black suitcase.

Front Street was closed in both directions between Scott Street and Yonge while police investigated.

Pedestrians were redirected around the closure through the Sony Centre.

All roads re-opened just before 11:30 a.m.