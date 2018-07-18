Portion of Front Street re-opens after suspicious package investigation
A CP24 viewer tweeted this image of emergency crews at Front and Yonge streets on July 18, 2018. (Twitter/@aaron_soulliere)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 11:06AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 18, 2018 11:29AM EDT
A stretch of Front Street is now open after a suspicious package was found nearby, prompting a road closure.
Toronto police spokesperson Gary Long says officers were called to Front Street near Yonge Street at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unattended black suitcase.
Front Street was closed in both directions between Scott Street and Yonge while police investigated.
Pedestrians were redirected around the closure through the Sony Centre.
All roads re-opened just before 11:30 a.m.