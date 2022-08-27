Portion of Highway 401 in Mississauga closed following collision
Police are investigating a collision on the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga.
Published Saturday, August 27, 2022 6:21PM EDT
A portion of Highway 401 in Mississauga is closed after a collision on Saturday afternoon.
It happened on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Highway 403 just after 5:30 p.m.
Few details have been released on the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and how many were injured.
Police have closed all eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 between Highway 403 and Dixie Road.