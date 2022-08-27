A portion of Highway 401 in Mississauga has reopened after a collision forced it to be closed for several hours.

The crash happened on the eastbound express lanes of the highway near Highway 403 just after 5:30 p.m.

Police have released a few details about the collision. It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The collision prompted police to close all eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 between Highway 403 and Dixie Road for investigation.

All lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m.