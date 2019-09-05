

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A section of King Street West closed for the opening of the Toronto International Film Festival Thursday morning, and will remain off-limits for vehicles and streetcars for the next four days.

From Thursday morning until 5 a.m. on Sept. 9, King Street will be pedestrian-only between University Avenue and Peter Street.

As a result, the 504 King streetcars (both A and B), 508 Lakeshore and 304 King will divert around the area.

The TTC says it will have staff positioned in the pedestrian area on King to alert commuters to changes.

The 504 King streetcar carries approximately 84,000 people every day.