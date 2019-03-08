

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A section of Kipling Avenue will be closed all weekend as the city removes two bridges as part of its efforts to transform the Six Points Interchange from “a highway-like junction to a community-centric area.”

Kipling Avenue will be fully closed between Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Tuesday to accommodate the work.

The city says that crews will be working around the clock during the closure. They say that residents in the area should expect to hear overnight noise from “concrete saw-cutting, concrete grinding and removal, and beeping from reversing trucks” as the work takes place.

Once removed the bridges, which were built in 1961, will be replaced by an at-grade intersection where Dundas Street, Bloor Street and Kipling Avenue meet.

The city expects to unlock land with the removal of the bridges that could be used for parkettes, public art installations and other amenities.

They will also be widening Kipling Avenue to accommodate additional turn lanes.

“The transformation of this area, known locally as spaghetti junction, supports the development of Etobicoke Centre as a vibrant mixed-use transit-oriented community with a new street network, cycling facilities and improved pedestrian connections.,” the city said in a press release announcing the details of this weekend’s closure.

The city says that a number of TTC and Mississauga Transit routes that run along Kipling Avenue will be on diversion as a result of this weekend’s closure.