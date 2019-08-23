

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A portion of the Don Valley Parkway will be closed all weekend as crews replace a culvert pipe that runs underneath the on ramp from Dundas Street.

The northbound lanes of highway will be closed from Lake Shore East to the Dundas Street on ramp between 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Monday.

During the closure, the ramps onto the expressway from rom the Gardiner Expressway, Don Roadway, Eastern Avenue, Queen Street East and Dundas Street East will also be closed, as will approximately 500 metre of the southbound lane that is immediately adjacent to the work zone.

The work was initially slated to be completed during the annual closure of the highway for maintenance in May but it had to be put on hold due to rain.

“This City of Toronto work is to ensure flooding doesn't occur in severe weather conditions and to keep the expressway safe and in a state of good repair,” the city said in a press release.

The city says that it will implement traffic signal timing changes to “enhance traffic flow on alternate routes” during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use Bayview Avenue, Victoria Park Avenue and Kingston Road as alternate routes. Drivers will also be able to access the northbound Don Valley Parkway from Bloor Street East.