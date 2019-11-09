

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A portion of Toronto’s Line 1 will be closed this weekend as officials conduct scheduled maintenance work.

There will be no subway service between St. Clair West ad King Stations on Saturday.

On Sunday, there will be no subway service between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations.

Line 1: There is no subway service between St Clair West and King due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses are running.



Line 1: Tomorrow, there will be no subway service between Bloor/Yonge and Osgoode due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/gTtinsoGDD — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) November 9, 2019

During the closures, staff will be upgrading the train’s automatic control signal system.

Shuttle buses will be operating on both days. Customers who need to use Wheel-Trans services should exit the train at Queen Street as King Station is not yet accessible.

Dupont Station will be closed, but all other stations will remain open for the sale of fares.