

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Commuters will be faced with yet another subway closure this weekend on Line 1.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has said there will be no subway service between Finch and Eglinton stations on Saturday and Sunday to allow crews to continue work on the line’s signalling system.

Shuttle buses will run along Yonge Street and will stop at each station.

All stations, except for North York Centre Station, will remain open for fare sales.

The entrance to York Mills Station near Old York Mills Road will be closed, but travellers will be able to use other station entrances located in the York Mills Centre, Yonge Corporate Centre, and at the corner of Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue.

The automatic entrances to Lawrence Station, at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedfrord Park Avenue will also be closed.

TTC officials say that Wheel-Trans will be available upon request from any of the stations on Line 1.

The last three subway closures were also along Line 1, between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations.