

Web Staff , CP24.com





A section of the TTC’s Line 1 will be closed this weekend for scheduled maintenance work.

The TTC says there will be no subway service between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on both Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses will supplement service along the line.

The TTC also says the Old York Mills Road automatic entrance will be closed at York Mills Station as well as the automatic entrances at Ranleigh Avenue and Bedford Park Avenue at Lawrence Station.

Anyone requiring Wheel-Trans service can make the request with any TTC employee.