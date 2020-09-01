

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two restaurants at CF Sherway Gardens have reported positive COVID-19 cases within their premises.

Cadillac Fairview said that it was recently notified by the management teams at the Keg and JOEY Sherway about the positive cases.

It says in a statement that both restaurants “acted quickly and responsibly” upon learning of the positive cases and have since undergone deep cleanings.

JOEY has already reopened following a deep-cleaning while the Keg is expected to reopen later this afternoon.

“CF will continue our extra cleaning of all elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex,” the statement from Cadillac Fairview reads. “At this point in time public health has advised that no further action is required and the building can remain open for business.”

In its statement, Cadillac Fairview does not reveal how many positive cases are connected to the restaurants or when they were discovered but it does said that all “necessary actions as advised by public health” have been taken.

News of the infections comes one day after JOEY Yorkdale temporarily closed after becoming aware of an “isolated case” involving one of its employees.

The Yorkdale location of Foot Locker has also been closed since last week due to multiple positive cases involving its employees.