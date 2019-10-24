

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





Police are looking for a woman and baby following a possible abduction in Scarborough’s Rosewood neighbourhood this morning.

According to police, witnesses say it appears that a man was seen yelling at a woman and an 18-month-old baby at Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue at around 7:30 a.m., forced them into a car and drove away.

The man was arguing and struggling, police say.

The car is described to be a 2017 Blue Hyundai 4 door vehicle with The Ontario license plate CHBS 498.

The suspect is described to be male, black, in his early 40s, with a slim build and wearing a dark jacket.

Police are concerned for the safety of the woman and child.

The area is currently being searched by police.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 9-1-1.