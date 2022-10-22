The Billy Bishop Airport Ferry Terminal and surrounding residential buildings have been evacuated, and operations at the island airport have been suspended after a potential explosive device was located.

Toronto police say they have detained two persons of interest in connection with the incident, and they are cooperating with the investigation.

"We're doing our best to investigate that angle and learn what they know as quickly as we can," Acting Insp. Jason Albanese told reporters at the scene.

Albanese said officials from the airport first notified them of a suspicious package at the ferry terminal on the mainland side shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

He would not elaborate on the package, which he described as a potential explosive device, but according to PortsToronto, which operates the airport, a "device" on a bike was discovered parked near the terminal.

Police evacuated the ferry terminal and closed the pedestrian tunnel to the airport. The discovery of the device also prompted Billy Bishop Airport to halt its operations, with departing and arriving flights being delayed.

Three buildings in the area were also evacuated -- 34 Little Norway, 681 Queens Quay and 650 Queens Quay (partial evacuation). The exact number of displaced residents are unknown.

Albanese noted that Toronto paramedics and Toronto fire are assisting in the evacuation.

"Our explosives disposal unit is on scene. They are investigating. I can't get into too much more information with respect to what we've located," he said.

PortsToronto later confirmed that the bicycle had been removed from the area and will be closely inspected off-site.

In a subsequent statement Saturday evening, the port authority said the incident led to two Air Canada flights diverting to Hamilton. They added that the runway had closed for the evening.

Several passengers who were stranded waiting in lounges were later evacuated.

As for when displaced residents can return to their homes, Albanese said investigators have not determined the exact time.

"Unfortunately, we are going to be closed for a significant period after this until we can determine what exactly we're dealing with," he said.

"A lot of resources are being spent right now to make sure that we deal with this effectively and safely. And that's obviously our paramount concern at this point is to make sure that the area is made safe and that we have no injuries as a result."

Police continue to ask the public to avoid the area. They have closed several rounds around the ferry terminal.