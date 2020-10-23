One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle during a possible road rage incident on Highway 401 in North York Friday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tim Dunn said the incident began on the westbound lanes of the highway around 6:45 p.m.

He said vehicles pulled over, and a fight broke out.

A man entered the live lanes during the altercation and was hit by a vehicle, Dunn said.

Toronto OPP are investigating a collision that resulted in a pedestrian being struck by a passing vehicle. One man has died at scene, and witnesses are asked to please call 416-235-4981. ^dh — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 24, 2020

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, Toronto paramedics said, and another person was assessed for non-physical injuries.

Dunn said a male has been taken into custody.

All westbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Hogg's Hollow Bridge are closed.