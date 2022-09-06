Possible sighting of stabbing suspect on Saskatchewan First Nation
Share:
Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022 6:04AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 6, 2022 1:56PM EDT
A notice sent through Saskatchewan's emergency alert system says investigators have received a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on the James Smith Cree Nation and that RCMP are responding.
Sanderson is a suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that happened in Saskatchewan over the weekend.
Anyone in the area is advised to seek immediate shelter or shelter in place.
More coming.