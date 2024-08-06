Researchers are investigating after a possible tornado was spotted in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday.

In a video recorded by Dan Chamberlain, which was published on Storyful, a funnel cloud can be seen in the distance behind a number of homes in a subdivision in Fort Erie, located about 40 kilometres south of Niagara Falls.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for many parts of Ontario on Monday, warning of strong wind gusts and potential thunderstorms. The national weather agency has not yet said if it is looking into a potential tornado in the area.

In an email to CP24.com, David Sills, the executive director of the Northern Tornadoes Project, confirmed that a crew is currently headed to the region to investigate.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) was launched by researchers at Western University in 2017 to gather data on tornado occurrences in the province.

Sills said they believe there may have been more than one tornado in eastern Niagara Region on Monday.