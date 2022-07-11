People who use VIA Rail could experience some delays later on today due to a possible worker’s strike.

“Some services for July 11 may be impacted. VIA Rail is currently assessing the impact on services and will post the information on its website shortly,” the Canadian Crown Corporation said in a travel advisory.

“VIA Rail remains committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement and will keep passengers informed of any potential disruption in service.”

The union representing more than two thousand VIA Rail workers initially issued a strike notice for July 11 at 12:01 a.m., if a new deal with ther employer was not reached.

Late Sunday night, Unifor extended that deadline until 4 p.m. Monday.

“We remain hopeful that a deal can be reached,” National Secretary-Treasurer Lana Payne said in a statement.

“Our bargaining committees have been steadfast in wanting to achieve a deal that respects and values their work.”

Unifor represents roughly 2,400 maintenance workers, on-board service personnel, chefs, sales agents, and customer service staff at VIA Rail.

VIA Rail, meanwhile, said they also want to avert a strike.

“It’s important to point out that the talks continue with the support of conciliators and VIA Rail is working hard to reach an agreement before the deadline,” the company said.

The main sticking point in the negotiations has been job security.

-with files from Josh Freeman