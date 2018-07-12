

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A post-mortem exam is scheduled today for a six-year-old child found dead outside an apartment complex in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

Paramedics say they responded to the area of Young and John streets at around 5 p.m. for a “child in distress.”

When crews arrived on scene, a young boy was found on the ground in the area of the sixth-floor unit where he lived with his family.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear exactly what transpired but police say it appears the incident originated on the sixth floor and his family was home at the time.

The child’s cause of death has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they will remain at the scene on Thursday.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators at the Hamilton Police Service.