

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are continuing their investigation today in a Mississauga neighbourhood where a 14-year-old boy was found murdered on Friday.

The body of the victim, who numerous sources have identified as Riley Martin, was located by a passerby in a laneway backing onto Meadow Park near Truscott Drive and Southdown Road at around 8 a.m.

Police have not released a cause of death at this time but have said that the victim had obvious signs of trauma.

On Saturday morning there continued to be a heavy police presence in the area, with numerous officers seen going in and out of a nearby home where Martin is believed to have lived.

CP24’s cameras also captured police searching a number of backyards in the immediate area.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted today.

Grief counsellors will also be on hand at nearby Clarkson Secondary School between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Peel District School Board has confirmed that Martin was enrolled at Clarkson Secondary School as a Grade 9 student.

“We are encouraging parents to offer a safe place for conversations and to grieve in whatever way they wish,” Peel District School Board spokesperson Carla Pereira told CP24 on Saturday morning. “Some students are expressive in their emotions and others prefer not to be and to deal internally. Both of those things are OK. So we ask parents to talk to their children, perhaps make suggestions around self-care. Are you going for a walk today? What are you doing to normalize your experiences so you are not deep in your grief?”