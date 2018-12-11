

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The union representing Canada Post employees is taking the Trudeau government to court over the legislation that ended rotating strikes by its members.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will file a constitutional challenge today in Ontario Superior Court, arguing Bill C-89 violated the rights of workers to collective bargaining.

The move comes one day after the government appointed a mediator to bring the labour dispute to an end.

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the government can't legislate labour peace.

The union's lawyer says the back-to-work legislation was passed after Canada Post created a "false emergency" over a backlog of parcels at the Crown corporation's sorting plants.

Canada Post said yesterday that, while letter mail is moving well, parcel deliveries are sporadic and delivery delays are expected through January as a result of the rotating walkouts that ended Nov. 27.