

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The marijuana sector has soared higher in recent months, but on the first day of legalization in Canada trading in shares in some of the industry's biggest names was mixed.

Shares in Canopy Growth Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. were both down about one per cent. However shares in Aphria Inc. were up nearly five per cent.

The moves came as the S&P/TSX composite index was down 60.18 points at 15,519.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.07 points at 25,547.35. The S&P 500 index was down 21.32 points at 2,788.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 58.75 points at 7,586.74.

The Canadian dollar traded lower at 76.92 cents US compared with an average of 77.29 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down US$2.07 at US$69.85 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 2.4 cents at US$3.26 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.70 at US$1,229.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.35 cents at US$2.77 a pound.