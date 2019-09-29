

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men could face criminal charges after they were found “train surfing” on GO Transit’s Lakeshore West line on Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for Metrolinx says.

The suspects were apprehended by Metrolinx’s transit safety officers as a train departed Long Branch GO Station at around 3:30 p.m.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 that the train had to be stopped in order for the suspects to be apprehended.

She said that they are currently facing bylaw-related charges but could be charged criminally as well.

“It is Rail Safety Week too. We’re trying to warn people about the dangers around trains and train surfing is reckless and potentially deadly,” she told CP24.