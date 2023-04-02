Roughly 100 crews have taken to Toronto's streets Sunday to repair as many potholes as they can.

It’s part of the city’s blitz to address the road hazards, which can cause damage to vehicles and create unsafe spaces for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

The city said the work started at 6 a.m. and will run for the next 12 hours on a relatively mild spring Sunday.

Ahead of the planned blitz, the city said crews have worked proactively to locate and fill potholes throughout the winter season.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 32,000 potholes have been repaired across Toronto, according to the latest data. In 2022, the city said it successfully filled 178,837 potholes.

Minor traffic delays are to be expected Sunday as the work gets underway. The repairs don’t take very long -- approximately 15 to 20 minutes -- and cost about $25 each to complete. Toronto’s pothole repair budget for 2023 is $4.6 million.

“We’re working to tackle potholes across the city so everyone who uses our roads – transit riders, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians – can get around safely,” Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in a news release.

Potholes are typically repaired within four days of crews receiving a request, the city said.

When there is a large number of potholes to be repaired, which is the focus of Sunday’s work, they are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized on major roads first.

If you see a pothole that needs to be fixed, you can report it to 311 via the 311 Toronto mobile app, online or by calling 311.

