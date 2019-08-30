

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Power has been fully restored in the St. Clair West area following an outage that had left 800 customers in the dark for a few hours on Friday.

The outage that affected areas include St. Clair West south to Bloor Street and Dufferin Street east to Bathurst Street was reported around 4 p.m.

Hydro said it was caused by a defective underground equipment from an aging infrastructure.

The repair took several hours as crews faced complex and time-consuming underground repairs.