Power fully restored in St. Clair West area after outage that impacted 800 customers
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 5:50PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 10:31PM EDT
Power has been fully restored in the St. Clair West area following an outage that had left 800 customers in the dark for a few hours on Friday.
The outage that affected areas include St. Clair West south to Bloor Street and Dufferin Street east to Bathurst Street was reported around 4 p.m.
Hydro said it was caused by a defective underground equipment from an aging infrastructure.
The repair took several hours as crews faced complex and time-consuming underground repairs.