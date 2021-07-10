

Power has been restored to thousands of homes across the Maritimes today after rain and high winds from post tropical storm Elsa blew through the area causing widespread outages.

Nova Scotia Power is now working to restore electricity to about 1,200 customers this afternoon, down from the nearly 18,000 customers across the province who were initially left without power.

Much smaller outages were reported in the Charlottetown area of Prince Edward Island as well as the Moncton and Fredericton areas in New Brunswick.

Environment Canada had forecast 50 to 100 millimetres of rain overnight and into today in central and southern New Brunswick.

Western P.E.I. was also expecting a pretty good soaking.

The agency currently has no alerts in place for the Maritime region.

