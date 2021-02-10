A power outage in the city’s west end has left some residents in the cold as the temperature is expected to drop to -10 C overnight.

Toronto Hydro said the outage reported on Thursday evening is affecting ten buildings around the area just north of Queen Street West to the south of the Gardiner expressway and from Roncesvalles Avenue to Strachan Avenue.

“The outage was caused by a third-party contractor dig-in,” Toronto Hydro said on Twitter.

“Our crews are on-site working as quickly & safely as possible to make repairs. Because of the extensive damage, these repairs are complicated & will take some time to complete safely.”

Toronto Hydro said the outage could last until Thursday morning.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature will fall to a low of -10 C with a wind chill near -15.

“Toronto Fire will be conducting welfare checks at apartment buildings tonight, as well as ensure owners have implemented fire watches as required by fire safety plans in their buildings,” city spokesperson Brad Ross tweeted.